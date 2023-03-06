Submit Photos/Videos
Newborn found dead in field despite Safe Haven law, Wisconsin police say

By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST
WHITEWATER, Wisc. (Gray News) – The body of a newborn baby was found in a field in Wisconsin Saturday morning despite being a state that allows the surrender of infants, according to the Whitewater Police Department.

Emergency officials were called to respond to the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park around 11:15 a.m. for reports of a dead infant seen in a field.

Authorities didn’t release any other information in the case but said the investigation is ongoing.

The police department emphasized the awareness of the Safe Haven for Newborns legislation in Wisconsin.

The law guarantees the rights of parents relinquishing custody of newborn babies, 72 hours old and younger, anonymously and confidentially.

Infants can be surrendered to a law enforcement officer, emergency medical services practitioner or hospital staff member without fear of legal consequences.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

