Much is at stake as Ga. lawmakers reach key deadline at Capitol

ATLANTA - The issue of legalized, online sports betting is one of the major issues facing lawmakers on Monday, which is the so-called Crossover Day at the state Capitol.

Crossover Day is the deadline for a bill to pass one of the two legislative chambers. Bills that fail to pass on Crossover Day can no longer be considered in the current session. When Georgia lawmakers convened back in January, legislative leaders published a schedule, a schedule that also said the General Assembly will adjourn March 29.

If a bill passes both chambers before adjournment, it is sent to the governor’s desk where it awaits approval or veto. After adjournment (or Sine Die), the governor has 40 days to approve or veto it. If Gov. Brian Kemp takes no action within that time, the bill becomes a law. If he vetoes the bill, the General Assembly can override the veto with a two-thirds vote by each House during the next session.

A bill becomes effective the following July 1, unless a different effective date is provided in the bill.

Two bills are facing the state Senate that would allow, in various forms, Georgians to legally wager on sporting events online: SB172 and SR140.

Senate Bill 10 would create penalties for individuals found guilty of “knowingly attending and facilitating an illegal drag race or a laying drags exhibition.”

Senate Bill 140 would prohibit certain surgical procedures that could be performed to minors in the treatment of gender dysphoria. The bill also would restrict hormone therapy for minors but would allow puberty blockers. The Mayo Clinic defines gender dysphoria as |the feeling of discomfort or distress that might occur in people whose gender identity differs from their sex assigned at birth or sex-related physical characteristics.”

