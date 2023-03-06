Submit Photos/Videos
Missing Georgia man’s body found in Louisiana vacant lot

Nathan Millard
Nathan Millard(Family members)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA - The body of the Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge has been found.

Nathan Millard, 42 was found deceased this morning around 3:34 am in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy. The cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy result,” stated a news release from the Louisiana city’s police.

Millard who is from Walton County, Ga., was reported missing while on a business trip in Baton Rouge.

Officials said Millard was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in the downtown area.

Family members confirmed on Monday that his body was found in a vacant lot.

The United Cajun Navy was one of many groups that helped law enforcement search for Millard.

No details about his cause of death have been released.

