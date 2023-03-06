Miracle Monday: Sensory room at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We love highlighting patient stories on Miracle Monday, but we also like showing you what your dollars help provide kids at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, CHOG, when you choose to donate.

Here’s a look inside the sensory room where this area benefits kids of all ages.

You can find the sensory room on the second floor of the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Inside you’ll see kids like Knox, who is almost two years old.

He has CHARGE syndrome, which is a disorder that affects many areas of the body.

It can cause some developmental delays and can impact the eyes and ears.

Knox spent time in the neonatal and pediatric intensive care units since he was born.

“He was very sensitive to the hospital in general. He didn’t like coming to appointments or therapies, and then they introduced him to the sensory room, which was new at the time. The first time they brought him in was

The first time he didn’t cry,” said Sydney Painter, Knox’s mom.

Knox’s physical and occupational therapies now take place inside the sensory room.

Ashlee Inman, occupational therapist, CHOG said: “He’s definitely re-engaging, and it’s neat to see that he’s responded so well to this room as well.”

So, what makes Knox happy? All the awesome gadgets he can touch, hear or look at.

He spends his time working alongside Inman, who says this room is designed for kids with sensory processing difficulties and those with anxiety. Overall, she says this is a calming space.

“This is our light-up table, so we’ve got different textured items. We can also do pre-writing skills where we might use shaving cream or some type of different medium where they’re fascinated by the light. We’ve got a bubble wall over here and light-up fingerlings. Down here on the floor we have different types of sensory tiles that have visual components, but if they have their shoes off, they can get the tactile feel as well,” she said.

If you have donated to the children’s hospital, this is an example of what you are supporting and the faces you are helping.

Painter said: “When they see kids like Knox and a space like this, their little contributions and donations here and there it can really change a child’s life. I tell everybody that before he was born, I didn’t think about the importance of living by a children’s hospital, but now I couldn’t

live without one.”

The pediatric rehabilitation department has been working on setting up the sensory room for the past six months, and they expect it to grow.

Inman adds they also get families involved and show them what they can do at home with their children.

If you want to continue helping make miracles happen at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, visit Augusta University Health.

