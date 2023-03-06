Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam

Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.(Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories, INC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in Florida have found a 214-year-old mollusk, based on the layers on its shells.

It’s been alive since 1809, so they named it “Aber-Clam Lincoln” after former President Abraham Lincoln who was born the same year.

Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories said an Americorps member named Blaine found it while walking with his family.

They said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santonio Davis
Man wanted in connection with shooting near Surrey Center
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
I-20 moving after multiple accidents cleared near Grovetown
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigates inmate death
Erik Adam Bodie
Concrete truck theft suspect kills himself in Columbia County jail
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl
Deadly ‘zombie drug’ rots your skin — and it’s hit the 2-state region

Latest News

MM
Local Deal Drop
MM
Terrence Jackson and Geneva Wright tell us about the 27th Triple Crown Golf Classic Tournament
MM
We got to do yoga with goats!
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say