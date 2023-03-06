Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man wanted in Richmond County aggravated stalking case

Jamal Haynes
Jamal Haynes(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with an aggravated stalking incident, according to authorities.

Jamal Haynes, 33, is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred March 2 in the 1000 block of Stevens Creek Road, according to authorities.

MORE | Man wanted in connection with shooting near Surrey Center

Haynes is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He’s known to frequent the 1300 block of 13th Street, according to officials.

If you have any information concerning Haynes, contact any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santonio Davis
Man wanted in connection with shooting near Surrey Center
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
I-20 moving after multiple accidents cleared near Grovetown
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County coroner’s investigates inmate death
Crews just after midday Monday were fighting a fire at a mobile home that was fully on fire at...
Crews battle 2nd structure fire of the day in Aiken County
Erik Adam Bodie
Concrete truck theft suspect kills himself in Columbia County jail

Latest News

Savannah River Brewing has been brewing extra for six weeks to prepare for this year’s...
Augusta leaders consider covering security cost for Saint Patrick’s Day parade
Shy'anna Freeman
Woman accused of firing at victim during weekend dispute
AU, Forest Hills Golf Club unveil new sculpture
AU, Forest Hills Golf Club unveil new sculpture
Burke County HS student
Burke County High student heads to big livestock competition
Red Cross says rural communities struggle to find storm resources