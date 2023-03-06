Man wanted in Richmond County aggravated stalking case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with an aggravated stalking incident, according to authorities.

Jamal Haynes, 33, is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred March 2 in the 1000 block of Stevens Creek Road, according to authorities.

Haynes is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He’s known to frequent the 1300 block of 13th Street, according to officials.

If you have any information concerning Haynes, contact any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.