Man accused of burning down Burke County mobile home

Kelly Gay
Kelly Gay(Contributed)
By Macy Neal
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of burning down the mobile home he lived in, according to authorities.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 4:22 a.m. Thursday at 307 Walnut Drive.

When crews arrived, the 14-foot by 70-foot mobile home was fully engulfed in flames and heavily damaged if not destroyed.

Occupant Kelly Gay, 31, who is also the suspect and apparently co-owner, was not on the scene as fire crews were there, according to authorities. There were no injuries, and the other co-owner was at her mother’s house.

Deputies said they had responded to the mobile home efour hours earlier to investigate an altercation between the two owners of the residence, but the female co-owner stated she left around the time of the altercation and everything was fine.

According to authorities, the initial on-scene findings revealed irregularities in the fire.

Gay was arrested Sunday and charged with arson in the first degree, according to authorities. He was also being held on a criminal trespass charge from an earlier case, according to authorities.

