Jags repeat as Peach Belt Conference Tournament Champions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta men’s basketball team has done what only four others have managed to accomplish in the Peach Belt Conference, repeat as tournament champions.

They are the first to accomplish that feat since 2018. Augusta beat Lander University 86-72.

Lander had the upper-hand from the start, ripping a 16 point lead before the Jags managed to put one from the glass, in.

From there, they climbed their way out, Tyshaun Crawford put the Jags ahead with a pair of free throws to make it 38-36 at the half.

Of Crawford’s 31 points, 22 reached the scoreboard in the second half. Crawford was named Tournament MVP. Miguel Arnold followed tacking on 16, with Tyree Myers posting 11, with seven rebounds.

The win gives the Jags an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.