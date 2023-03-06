Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Jags repeat as Peach Belt Conference Tournament Champions

Jags win PBC Championship
Jags win PBC Championship(Staff)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta men’s basketball team has done what only four others have managed to accomplish in the Peach Belt Conference, repeat as tournament champions.

They are the first to accomplish that feat since 2018. Augusta beat Lander University 86-72.

Lander had the upper-hand from the start, ripping a 16 point lead before the Jags managed to put one from the glass, in.

From there, they climbed their way out, Tyshaun Crawford put the Jags ahead with a pair of free throws to make it 38-36 at the half.

Of Crawford’s 31 points, 22 reached the scoreboard in the second half. Crawford was named Tournament MVP. Miguel Arnold followed tacking on 16, with Tyree Myers posting 11, with seven rebounds.

The win gives the Jags an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Adam Bodie
Man accused of stealing a cement truck kills himself in Columbia County Jail
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Inmate death is under investigation by the Richmond County Coroner’s Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
1 juvenile in hospital after shooting on Peach Orchard Road
21-year-old Santonio Davis is wanted in reference to a shooting that left one person with two...
Suspect identified in shooting near Surrey Center
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
I-20 moving again after multiple accidents cleared near Grovetown

Latest News

South Carolina's Zia Cooke (1) jumps through a host of Tennessee defenders in the first half of...
No. 1 Gamecocks, Cooke top Lady Vols 74-58 for SEC title
Denmark-Olar Girls basketball
Denmark-Olar falls just short of Class 1-A SCHSL state title
North Augusta Lady Jackets
North Augusta Lady Jackets win state championship
Four arrests since January, UGA’s football success marred by off-the-field issues
UGA’s football success marred by off-the-field issues