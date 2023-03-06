Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ga. gas prices go down while S.C., national prices go up

Georgia gas prices have gone down while South Carolina and national gas prices increase.
Georgia gas prices have gone down while South Carolina and national gas prices increase.(WENDELL FRANKS)
By Macy Neal
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia gas prices have gone down while South Carolina and national gas prices increase.

The average price in Georgia is $3.14 per gallon, only decreasing by 1 cent in the past week, according to AAA.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.13, down 4 cents in a week, according to AAA.

MORE | Aiken Steeplechase hosts second annual Dog Walk for Charity

Georgia’s average gas price is 27 cents below the national average, according to AAA.

According to a study from HiRoad, Georgia is amongst some of the most affordable states for gas in the whole of the U.S., relative to localized salary data.

Residents can expect 16.7% of their average hourly salary to cover the cost of a single gallon of gas. This makes Georgia the 10th most affordable state to buy gas, relative to local salaries, according to the study.

Georgia is one of only two states which saw the relative affordability of gas improve over the course of 2022. On average, Georgian residents could expect to spend $1,435 annually on refueling their vehicles in 2022, according to the study.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.07, up 6 cents from last week.

MORE | Richmond County deputies looking for missing 40-year-old woman

According to AAA, Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices are at the average of $3.09, down by 4 cents in the past week.

In the HiRoad study, South Carolina’s ranking went from 17.6% in 2021 to 18.1% in 2022 for the average hourly salary per gallon of gas.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has gone up 4 cents to $3.41.

“Some nine out of 10 states saw declines over the last week, so the drops are showing up for most across the country,” GasBuddy chief petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said. “For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santonio Davis
Man wanted in connection with shooting near Surrey Center
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
I-20 moving after multiple accidents cleared near Grovetown
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County coroner’s investigates inmate death
Erik Adam Bodie
Concrete truck theft suspect kills himself in Columbia County jail
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl
Deadly ‘zombie drug’ rots your skin — and it’s hit the 2-state region

Latest News

Nathan Millard
Missing Georgia man’s body found in Louisiana vacant lot
Georgia Capitol
Much is at stake as Ga. lawmakers reach key deadline at Capitol
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
2 local inmates die within 2 hours – including concrete truck thief
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Girl Scout cookies, goat yoga, and more!