Driver dies nearly a week after car crash in Aiken County

A driver has died in the hospital this week after a fatal car accident in Aiken last week, according to officials.
A driver has died in the hospital this week after a fatal car accident in Aiken last week, according to officials.(Gray Media)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver has died in the hospital several days after a car accident in Aiken County.

Around 3:40 p.m. last Tuesday, a two-car accident on Ascauga Lake Road near Ridge Road sent one driver to a hospital.

That person later died, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Monday.

A Ford pickup was going south on Ascauga Lake Road and collided with a Honda Accord that was going east on Ridge Road, according to troopers.

The driver of the Honda Accord was taken to the hospital.

The pickup truck driver was not injured, according to officials.

