Daylight saving time is almost upon us; here’s how to survive it

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re less than six days away from springing forward to daylight saving time.

If you’re someone who gets thrown off by the time change, remember that preparation for better sleep starts now. And if you’re a parent, the changes parents make now will make a huge difference in a few days.

In the short term, that hour more or hour less of sleep may not affect the average adult much after a few days.

But if you’re a parent, you’ll notice it a lot because babies don’t pay attention to the clock but more to their internal clock, which is controlled by light exposure.

This is something local mom Paige Wimmer has experienced firsthand as a mother of three kids under age 4.

Getting three children on the same routine – which is then thrown off by light and times – complicates matters from dinner to work and everything in between.

Now she’s a certified infant and toddler sleep consultant.

Daylight saving time announces its entrance at 2 a.m. local time Sunday for most of the country.

It will stay lighter for longer into the evening but the sun will rise later in the morning than it has during the months of standard time.

Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

A poll found most Americans want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time, though there is no consensus behind which should be used all year.

HOW MUCH SLEEP DO YOU NEED?

Newborns (0-3 months) - 14-17 hours

Infants (4-11 months) - 12-15 hours

Toddlers (1-2 years) - 11-14 hours

Preschoolers (3-5 years) - 10-13 hours

School age children (6-13 years) - 9-11 hours

Teenagers (14-17 years) - 8-10 hours

Young adults (18-25 years) - 7-9 hours

Adults (26-64 years) - 7-9 hours

Older adults (65+) - 7-8 hours

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only 25% of Americans said they preferred to switch back and forth between standard and daylight saving time.

Forty-three percent of Americans said they would like to see standard time used during the entire year. Thirty-two percent say they would prefer that daylight saving time be used all year.

Congress may grant their wish.

There’s a plan to switch to one time year-round. Last March, the Senate unanimously voted to keep daylight saving time year-round.

The legislation was even being fast-tracked, but it stalled in the House when lawmakers couldn’t agree on whether to adopt standard time or daylight saving time.

But it’ll likely come up again this year.

Top tips

According to the National Sleep Foundation, your body’s internal clock, or circadian rhythm, is thrown off which then affects how much sleep-inducing melatonin is released.

Your body isn’t used to the change in daylight or lack thereof. These changes can make it harder to get going in the morning and perhaps harder to turn in at your usual hour.

Within a few days, you will be able to adjust to the new schedule naturally. However, the foundation recommends you start going to sleep earlier now, at least 15 to 20 minutes earlier than usual each night in the days leading up to the time change. You can also turn in much earlier on the evening of the time change to try and recoup the lost sleep.

To help your brain and body make the shift more quickly, the experts recommend sleeping in for an extra half hour on the Sunday morning after the clocks change, and expose yourself to sunlight early in the morning.

As the weeks progress, this will become less of an issue as the days gain more hours of natural light.

