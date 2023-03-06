Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies continue Sunday night, although there may be a few clouds passing overhead overnight into early Monday morning. Overnight lows will again be on the mild side for the first Monday of March with lows expected to dip into the middle to upper 40s and a light wind from the east at less than 5 mph.

If you enjoyed the weather this weekend, Monday should make you pretty happy too with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s and a light wind from the southeast at 3 to 7 mph. An isolated sprinkle cannot be ruled out.

The warmest day of the upcoming week will be Tuesday as a strong 10 to 15 mph breeze pumps in very warm air from the southwest ahead of the next cold front. This front will not have enough moisture to result in any rain in the CSRA, but it will deliver a shot of seasonably mild air for the second half of the week.

Dry and noticeably cooler weather can be expected Wednesday, but there may be some clouds around with highs in the middle to upper 60s and morning lows in the middle to upper 40s.

Clouds increase Thursday ahead of the next front, but right now, it looks like any rain will hold off until Thursday night. High temperatures Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be near average in the middle to upper 60s with morning lows in the middle to upper 40s Thursday and Friday, warming into the lower 50s Saturday morning.

Friday and Saturday are shaping up to be cloudy days with scattered rain showers possible both days, so keep a close eye on that forecast as you make your plans for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.