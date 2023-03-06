Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Warm and mostly dry through Wednesday. Cooler by mid-week with a few showers possible Thursday - Friday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will stay mild this evening and only drop to the mid-50s by early Tuesday.

The warmest day of the upcoming week will be Tuesday as a strong 10 to 15 mph breeze pumps in very warm air from the west ahead of our next cold front. This front will not have enough moisture to result in any rain in the CSRA, but it will deliver a shot of seasonably mild air for the second half of the week. Highs Tuesday ahead of the front will be in the low 80s.

Dry and noticeably cooler weather can be expected Wednesday, but there may be some clouds around with highs in the middle to upper 60s and morning lows in the middle 40s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Clouds will increase Thursday as our next rain maker approaches from the west. Highs Thursday will be in the mid-60s. A few light showers are possible Thursday, but rain chances are much higher Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Highs Friday will be in the mid-60s.

Saturday looks dry behind the front with seasonal highs in the mid to upper 60s. An isolated shower is possible late in the day Sunday as another front moves through the region. Highs Sunday will be in the mid-60s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Staying warm Tuesday - seasonal highs the rest of the week
Staying warm Tuesday - seasonal highs the rest of the week(WRDW)

