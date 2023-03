NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded to the scene of a structure fire on Lismore Court on Monday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 4:13 a.m.

Aiken and Edgefield counties responded to the scene.

Details are limited at this time, but News 12 is working to get more information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.