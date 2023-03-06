Submit Photos/Videos
Crews battle 2nd structure fire of the day in Aiken County

Crews just after midday Monday were fighting a fire at a mobile home that was fully on fire at 4035 Boxing Kat Court.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews just after midday Monday were fighting a fire at a mobile home that was fully on fire at 4035 Boxing Kat Court.

The single-wide mobile home was burning in a neighborhood just west of Cherokee Drive and a few blocks north of Jefferson Davis Highway.

It was a total loss. The exterior of the structure had burned or melted away, leaving only some framing.

No one was home at the time.

The fire burned just feet away from about 10 propane tanks at a trailer next door.

Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt was suited up along with firefighters at the site of a blaze on Boxing Kat Court.(WRDW)

Agencies responding to the fire included the Midland Valley, Belvedere, Beech Island and Langley fire departments in addition to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

It was the second fire of the day in the North Augusta area.

Aiken County crews also battle a structure fire on Lismore Court around 4:13 a.m.

The short cul-de-sac is just east of Edgefield Road and north of Interstate 20.

There were no reports of injuries.

Aiken and Edgefield counties, along with Belvedere Fire Department responded to the scene of that fire.

