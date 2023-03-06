Cyber-crooks get nearly $90K from 2 Columbia County seniors

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scammers duped a Martinez man out of more than $81,000 and an Evans resident out of more than $8,500, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Ironically, the scams happened just ahead of National Consumer Protection Week, which is meant to keep that type of thing from happening.

The Martinez 76-year-old contacted authorities Thursday, saying he became a victim after his MacAfee computer security software stopped working and he googled the MacAfee customer service line.

He called the number and gave the man on the line remote access to his computer. The man said the victim was owed a refund but showed him an account indicating the victim had been over-refunded by $11,700, so the man on the other end told the victim to wire that amount to him. The victim did so.

When the victim realized he hadn’t received his money, he called the number back and spoke to a different man, who told him to send $69,015 in cash “so he would not have to pay tax on the amount due back,” according to deputies. The victim did as he was told.

After the cash was sent, the victim wasn’t able to make contact with anyone at the number.

He told deputies he didn’t think it was a scam because he was the person who called what he thought was the company, and not the other way around.

Meanwhile, an Evans resident lost $8,500 in a similar scam on Thursday.

The 69-year-old victim got a message on his computer stating he’d been hacked and needed to call customer service. When he called that number, he was put through to the “fraud department.”

The person on the other end told the victim he’d been hacked out of $26,000 and he needed to go to a bank and withdraw half that amount. The victim said his bank was closed, so the scammer told him to buy at least $8,500 in gift cards from Home Depot, Lowe’s and Kohl’s.

The scammer stayed on the phone with the victim and told him to send photos of the back of the cards.

At some point, the victim realized he’d fallen for a scam, but not before he’d lost $8,500.

Scammers can be pretty sophisticated and convincing, say authorities, who are highlighting the pitfalls during National Consumer Protection Week, which lasts through Saturday.

Some tips from the Better Business Bureau include:

When someone you have not met asks you to send them money – especially by wire transfer, prepaid debit card, or gift card – don’t do it.

Never click on links or attachments in unsolicited emails or texts. That’s how crooks put malware on your devices.

Don’t trust the legitimacy of something by its looks. Emails and websites are easy to fake with copied logos and graphics.

Don’t trust caller IDs. The numbers can be faked to read any way a crook wants.

Buy online only from legitimate sources with a website address with the “s” in “https.” Look for the lock icon in the address bar, as well.

Look up any unfamiliar company at BBB.org

Treat your personal identification information securely. Don’t give it away to anyone who contacts you out of the blue. Banking, Social Security and insurance numbers should be closely guarded.

Anyone pressuring you to act quickly could be a scammer who doesn’t want you to have time to be rational.

Get details in writing and read them thoroughly.

Don’t overshare on social media. Con artists can collect information from such sources to make you think they know you.

Keep your travel plans to yourself and only share them after the fact.

Shred junk mail, old documents, bills and medical paperwork.

Monitor your accounts and check out any unknown transaction, even for tiny amounts (crooks start with small amounts to see if you pay attention).

Use strong passwords and keep software and virus protections updated constantly.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.