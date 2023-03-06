Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say

Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him and taking invasive pictures following his father’s trial.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him and taking invasive pictures following his father’s trial.

A report filed with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office states Murdaugh contacted deputies on Sunday, saying he has been followed by someone who is taking pictures of him and his girlfriend, Brooklynn White.

Murdaugh told deputies he saw pictures of himself inside his home in a New York Post article, according to the deputy report. He reviewed video from a Ring doorbell camera that showed a “suspicious” grey Dodge Challenger parked outside his home, the report states.

The sheriff’s office told Murdaugh they would add extra patrol to the residence and encouraged him to contact the office if anything else happened, the report states.

Not long after the report was filed, White contacted the sheriff’s office saying she and Murdaugh were being followed by “the media” in a grey SUV on Spanish Wells Road in Hilton Head.

The report states a corporal who was patrolling the area spotted the SUV and conducted a traffic stop after it was seen speeding and making improper lane changes. During the traffic stop, the corporal witnessed an item resembling a camera bag in the passenger seat, according to the report.

The driver was given a warning and let go, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gold Cross EMS
Deputies want to talk to man after ambulance stolen
Crews just after midday Monday were fighting a fire at a mobile home that was fully on fire at...
Crews battle 2nd structure fire of the day in Aiken County
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
2 local inmates die within 2 hours – including concrete truck thief
Source: Raycom Media
State officials have picked new ambulance provider, mayor says
Nathan Millard
Missing Georgia man’s body found in Louisiana vacant lot

Latest News

MM
March is Women's History Month!
PGA golfer talks new AU sculpture
PGA golfer talks new AU sculpture
Proposed changes to Aiken voting districts raise concern for residents
A number of bills move along on Crossover Day at Georgia State Capitol
Georgia State Capitol
A number of bills move along on Crossover Day at Georgia State Capitol