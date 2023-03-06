Barnwell County deputies arrest suspects in pair of incidents

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell County deputies have arrested three men in connection with a kidnapping and rape.

On Jan. 3, deputies launched the investigation into the incident that happened on Patterson Mill Road, according to authorities.

Deputies said an investigation led to the arrests of Preston Reed, charged with rape; Tyree Tolliver, charged with kidnapping and rape; and Bryce Tolliver, charged with kidnapping and rape.

The suspects were booked and detained at Barnwell County jail, according to authorities.

A fourth suspect remains unidentified and deputies urge anyone with information to call 803-300-5858.

On Feb. 28, Barnwell County deputies arrested Elizabeth Stroman, of Blackville, on suspicion of kidnapping involving a 12-year-old, according to authorities.

Stroman was booked and detained in county jail.

The 12-year-old was located and safely returned home.

