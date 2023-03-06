Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta University unveils sculpture for 45 years with Forest Hills Golf Club

Augusta University celebrated its 45-year history with Forest Hills Golf Club.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University celebrated its 45-year history with Forest Hills Golf Club.

On Monday, they unveiled a new sculpture. The sculpture is a golf tee with the Augusta University logo all around it.

MORE | Burke County High student heads to big livestock competition

It supports the Jaguars’ successful teams over the years.

On News 12 at 11, we’ll hear from the university about why its relationship with Forest Hills Golf Club is essential for its team’s success.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santonio Davis
Man wanted in connection with shooting near Surrey Center
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
I-20 moving after multiple accidents cleared near Grovetown
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County coroner’s investigates inmate death
Crews just after midday Monday were fighting a fire at a mobile home that was fully on fire at...
Crews battle 2nd structure fire of the day in Aiken County
Erik Adam Bodie
Concrete truck theft suspect kills himself in Columbia County jail

Latest News

Savannah River Brewing has been brewing extra for six weeks to prepare for this year’s...
Augusta leaders consider covering security cost for Saint Patrick’s Day parade
Shy'anna Freeman
Woman accused of firing at victim during weekend dispute
AU, Forest Hills Golf Club unveil new sculpture
AU, Forest Hills Golf Club unveil new sculpture
Burke County HS student
Burke County High student heads to big livestock competition
Red Cross says rural communities struggle to find storm resources