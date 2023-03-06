Augusta leaders consider covering security cost for Saint Patrick’s Day parade

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The annual Saint Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Augusta is just around the corner.

But this year, organizers may not have to pay the city to have Richmond County deputies serve as security.

Some city leaders wonder if the city helping pay could cause a slippery slope of even more money gone.

“The fact it’s on a Friday this year, and the fact that we are post-COVID now, we’re definitely expecting a whole lot of people in the taproom,” said Savannah River Brewing Company Taproom Manager Jim Christian.

Savannah River Brewing has been brewing extra for six weeks to prepare for this year’s celebration.

The Augusta Irish Heritage American society says the parade brings business up by around 379 percent.

“We had a great year last year. The first two years to this year have blown out the sales records we did last year, and so I have nothing but high hopes for a big crowd out here on the 17th,” he said.

It’s this economic boom that has some commissioners wanting to help cover a 3,500 security fee for the parade, but some say this could lead to a slippery slope of other special events also asking for help.

Commissioner Jordan Johnson has already tacked on the Band of Brothers to Tuesday’s agenda, who runs the city’s Juneteenth celebration.

Lieutenant Bill Adams with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said: “There are events say like the Ironman, or the 5K that we just had, which also requires deputies to work, they also pay the special duty rate to also have a deputy there.”

This also includes Soul City Cycle and the pride celebration. While it’s just $3,500 this year, it could turn into the city footing the bill for $21,000 if those groups we mentioned ask.

Current city leadership says they have never covered non-sponsored events before, and Tuesday’s decision could set a new precedent.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.