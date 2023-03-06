Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken dog walkers walk for charity

More than 100 dogs walked for Friends of the Animal Shelter
By Sydney Hood
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - The second annual Dog Walk for Charity, hosted by Aiken Steeplechase, took place Sunday. Beneficiaries from the walk went toward Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS).

It was more than a walk in the park for man’s best friend as more than a hundred walkers, both two and four legged companions, went the extra mile in support of FOTAS. Both physical donations such as dog food and monetary donations were raised.

It’s all to help the more than 4,000 animals the shelter takes in each year find their forever homes.

“We saw a lot of dogs that were here today that were shelter alumni,” Jennifer Miller, FOTAS president, said.

She is talking dogs like Harrison, who belongs to Bill Gutfarb.

“He’s very sweet dog,” Gutfarb said. “I’ve never seen him get in a fight with anyone or bite anyone. He’s really a good, good companion.”

Harrison found his two-legged companion at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

“The shelter is full right now,” Miller said. “We have 84 kennels and some are doubled up.”

The shelter receives more than 4,000 unwanted animals each year.

“The more that the community is involved with our animal shelter, the more we can find them homes and get them healthy. We couldn’t save all these animals without community support,” Miller said.

It’s the community support walking the extra mile for more successful adoption stories.

“You’re giving the dog a home, and you’re also getting a companion,” Gutfarb said.

If you want to foster or volunteer with FOTAS, visit their website to learn more.

