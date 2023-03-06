Submit Photos/Videos
After ambulance stolen, deputies want to talk to this man

By Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies want to question a mystery man about the theft of an ambulance that was driven for at least five miles before it was recovered.

The incident happened Feb. 25, but authorities just released the details Monday.

An incident report from deputies states that they were contacted by an administrator at Gold Cross Emergency Medical Services who said one of the company’s ambulances had been found at 1424 Walton Way around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 25.

Video footage revealed that an unknown man had taken the ambulance from 2452 Wheeless Road about an hour and a half earlier.

Deputies on Monday released a black-and-white image of a man behind the wheel and asked that anyone who recognized him contact Investigator Kenneth Atterton or any investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1003.

