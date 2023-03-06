Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

4 Americans missing, feared kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico

Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said.(Source: FBI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.

The four had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. They were travelling in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

The FBI San Antonio Division office said the vehicle came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico.

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the office said. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the culprits.

Matamoros is home to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel.

The shootouts in Matamoros were so bad that the U.S. Consulate issued an alert about the danger Friday.

Tamaulipas state police said people had been killed and injured Friday, but did not say how many.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Santonio Davis is wanted in reference to a shooting that left one person with two...
Suspect identified in shooting near Surrey Center
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
I-20 moving again after multiple accidents cleared near Grovetown
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Inmate death is under investigation by the Richmond County Coroner’s Office
Erik Adam Bodie
Man accused of stealing a cement truck kills himself in Columbia County Jail
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl
Deadly ‘zombie drug’ rots your skin — and it’s hit the 2-state region

Latest News

Some California residents have been snowed in their homes in Crestline for about 11 days.
RAW: California residents trapped by walls of snow
More than 100 dogs walked for Friends of the Animal Shelter
Aiken dog walkers walk for charity
FILE - Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs on Day 1 of the 2015 Big Barrel...
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
More than 100 dogs walked for Friends of the Animal Shelter
Aiken Dog Walk for Charity