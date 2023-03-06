2 local inmates die within 2 hours – including concrete truck thief

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two local inmates died within two hours of each other in two different jails, but there seems to be no connection.

One of the inmates – the suspect in last week’s theft of a concrete truck and wild chase across multiple counties – committed suicide, while the other inmate died of natural causes.

The first inmate death happened just before 9 p.m. Friday, when 51-year-old Patrick Logan, of Grovetown, collapsed in a booking area cell at the Charles Webster Detention Center, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

Bowen says while appeared to die from natural causes, an autopsy has been scheduled.

Meanwhile in Columbia County jail, Erik Adam Bodie, 41, was found dead in his cell around 11 p.m. Friday after an apparent suicide.

An autopsy for Bodie has been scheduled, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Erik Adam Bodie (Contributed)

The $80,000 truck carrying fresh concrete was stolen around 8:55 a.m. Monday at the Gas Pro at 4800 Columbia Road north of Grovetown, where the driver had left it running while he went into the store to make a purchase.

Two Columbia County deputies spotted the truck traveling west on Interstate 20 and signaled for it to stop, but it didn’t, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies chased after it, but the sheriff’s agency turned the chase over to the Georgia State Patrol.

Whether intentional or not, the truck dumped wet concrete on the highway near mile marker 175 in McDuffie County.

The truck wasn’t stopped until a trooper fired a round into the radiator and hydraulic tanks near mile marker 146 in Greene County.

