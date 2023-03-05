Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County is investigating a gunshot victim found near Surrey Center

One person was reported injured with two gunshot wounds at a Chevron gas station across from the Surrey Center
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of a gunshot victim who was found at the Chevron gas station across from the Surrey Center, this afternoon.

Deputies responded to the call at 11:00 a.m. and upon arrival at the gas station, located the victim in the parking lot with at least two gunshot wounds to the elbow and leg.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

While the name of the victim and the status of a suspected shooter are unknown, News 12 will continue to follow this incident as information comes in.

