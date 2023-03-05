Richmond County is investigating a gunshot victim found near Surrey Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of a gunshot victim who was found at the Chevron gas station across from the Surrey Center, this afternoon.

Deputies responded to the call at 11:00 a.m. and upon arrival at the gas station, located the victim in the parking lot with at least two gunshot wounds to the elbow and leg.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

While the name of the victim and the status of a suspected shooter are unknown, News 12 will continue to follow this incident as information comes in.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.