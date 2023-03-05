Pack your bags, Westside is headed back to the state title game

Submit Photos/Videos
By Alyssa Lyons
Updated: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a late night battle at Georgia College, Westside inched past Columbia 55-52 to return to the Georgia High School Association 2A state championship.

The Patriots kept the lead in their pocket for the first quarter until the Eagles found some air under their wings to close the gap 36-27 at the half. The two have met before in the trek to the state title match. Westside won by 10 against Columbia in the second round.

Westside will meet Providence Christian Academy at the Macon Coliseum Thursday afternoon, tip off is slated for 3p.m.

