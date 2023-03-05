Multiple accidents on I-20 near Grovetown

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are two separate accidents on I-20 near Grovetown, that are causing delays going in both directions.

Columbia County Dispatch is saying one lane of traffic is blocked on I-20 westbound at mile marker 189, due to an overturned vehicle.

They confirm that minor injuries did come out of this single-vehicle accident, but there is no information yet on how many people were hurt, or how the accident happened.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is saying this started just before 3 p.m. and that traffic is backed up by almost 6 miles.

Columbia County Dispatch says the other accident is on the eastbound side of I-20 at mile marker 181.

While Columbia County is not saying there are any lanes closed on this side of the interstate, GDOT maps are showing 2.5 miles up backed-up traffic.

News 12 will continue to update the details of these accidents as information comes in.

