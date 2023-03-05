Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Multiple accidents on I-20 near Grovetown

2 separate accidents are causing delays on I-20 near Grovetown
Traffic alert
Traffic alert(MGN)
By Craig Allison
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are two separate accidents on I-20 near Grovetown, that are causing delays going in both directions.

Columbia County Dispatch is saying one lane of traffic is blocked on I-20 westbound at mile marker 189, due to an overturned vehicle.

They confirm that minor injuries did come out of this single-vehicle accident, but there is no information yet on how many people were hurt, or how the accident happened.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is saying this started just before 3 p.m. and that traffic is backed up by almost 6 miles.

Columbia County Dispatch says the other accident is on the eastbound side of I-20 at mile marker 181.

While Columbia County is not saying there are any lanes closed on this side of the interstate, GDOT maps are showing 2.5 miles up backed-up traffic.

News 12 will continue to update the details of these accidents as information comes in.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Adam Bodie
Man accused of stealing a cement truck kills himself in Columbia County Jail
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Inmate death is under investigation by the Richmond County Coroner’s Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
1 juvenile in hospital after shooting on Peach Orchard Road
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl
Deadly ‘zombie drug’ rots your skin — and it’s hit the 2-state region
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County is investigating a gunshot victim found near Surrey Center
Love and Care ECC expands services with new building
Love and Care ECC opens new building to expand services
The job fair took place at Augusta Technical College
CSRA RESA hosts job fair for 12 local school districts
The job fair took place at Augusta Technical College
CSRA School System Job Fair hosted by CSRA RESA