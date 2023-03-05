Love and Care ECC opens new building to expand services

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local after-school camp for kids with special needs has a new home.

Love and Care ECC had their grand opening ceremony for their new building on February 25.

It started out as a summer camp for children with special needs, but this building will help them expand their services for families who need a safe space for their kids after school, or during school holidays.

LaToya Roper, the owner and Executive Director, said the idea came from own experiences trying to find a place for her son who is on the Autism spectrum.

“Our son didn’t have any place to go in the summer, not just in the summer, but just anytime, extra-curricular activities on the weekend, or able to make friends at school,” said Roper. “They do have a tough time making friends at school, so we wanted to create an environment and make friends, and have a have place where they can feel comfortable and not so overwhelmed.”

Roper said they plan to have their doors open when schools are closed and provide support groups throughout the week as well.

Anyone interested in learning more about their programs or enrolling their children can visit their website.

