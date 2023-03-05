Denmark-Olar falls just short of Class 1-A SCHSL state title

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -All good things must come to an end.

Even a story book season.

Denmark-Olar wrote the last page, closed the cover and stuck it on the shelf, after falling to Military Magnet 54-41 Saturday afternoon.

Last year the Military Magnet Eagles walked away with their second straight title, while the the Vikings chances of bringing home their first-ever state championship slipped through the cracks.

Magnet attracted nothing but buckets in the second period, going on a 20-4 run to give them a 32 to 14 lead at the half. When the Eagles flipped their uniform coming out of halftime, the Vikings flipped their switch.

With one last tank of gas in them, 4 minutes left of their season, they closed the gap and put the Vikings within 12 of the Eagles. It didn’t last long before the Eagles built back a 20-point lead and took the hardware on a bus back to Charleston.

“This season, we learned that we still can compete and be a top team in the state. I think we did that by coming back to the state championship game. Unfortunately, we got the same results as we did last year. But we’re still proud that we made it all I think our community is still proud. And I’m just proud to be their coach,” said head coach Terence Jones.

Takenya James posted 13 points, Ry’Naisha Barnes had 11, Dyneka Roberts had 8 points and 14 rebounds.

“It means everything. It means that for the next three to four years, we it’s gonna be good. We’re gonna have a good team. We just got to keep working,” said Dyneka Roberts.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.