Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Sunny and mild finish to this weekend. First half of the upcoming week looks mostly dry.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Winds will continue to diminish and shift to the northeast between 3-6 mph tonight. This combined with clear skies and a dry air mass will result in a seasonably chilly start Sunday with morning lows dipping into the lower to middle 40s.

Sunshine dominates the forecast again Sunday, but with winds shifting to an easterly direction at 3 to 7 mph, it will be just a little bit cooler with highs in the lower to middle 70s, which is still several degrees above average for this date.

Monday looks beautiful across the CSRA with morning lows in the lower 40s and afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Afternoon highs get even warmer Tuesday and should top out around 80 degrees ahead of the next front. This front will not deliver much, if any, rain to our region, but it will bring temperatures back to more seasonable levels with highs in the middle to upper 60s Wednesday through Friday and morning lows in the middle 40s to around 50 degrees.

Another front moves in late Thursday into Friday bringing a better chance for showers Thursday evening through Saturday. Keep it here for the latest updates!

Riley's 11 PM Forecast