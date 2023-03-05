Submit Photos/Videos
CSRA RESA hosts job fair for 12 local school districts

The job fair took place at Augusta Technical College
By Sydney Hood
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With an ongoing teacher shortage happening across the county, school districts in the CSRA are looking for the next set of leaders for the 2023-2024 school year.

CSRA Regional Educational Services Agency hosted a school system job fair on Saturday at Augusta Technical College. Twelve school districts attended looking at positions for both in and outside the classroom.

Recent data from the Department of Education shows Georgia teacher shortages for the 2022-2023 school year in subjects such as math, science, social studies and English. Pre-K through 12th grade are all impacted by the shortage.

It’s not an overnight fix but Saturday’s job fair proved the passion for the profession goes beyond any type of shortage.

“It’s something that I’ll have a passion and a drive for doing,” Robert Bryant, who attended the job fair, said. “So it won’t just be a job, it’ll be a career.”

It’s a career Bryant has thought about for years.

“I feel like I am a teacher,” he said. “It’s not like I want a job as a teacher, but I’m the teacher naturally.”

Naturally, he found himself at the CSRA School System Job Fair looking for his dream career.

“There’s always been a need for teachers, every school year,” Christina Ethridge, Louisville Academy principal, said.

It’s a need school districts from Richmond all the way down to Emanuel County feel right now.

“We’re not looking for as many as we have in the past few years but you never know things change,” Donna Bennett, Maxwell Elementary School principal, said.

No matter what changes, the passion for the job always stays the same.

“This gives us that opportunity to really connect with people in the community about what teaching and education is all about,” Ethridge said.

For some, education means more than a daily nine to five job.

“My mother, she’s retired, as a teacher, and she still has students that come up to her and that’s kind of something that I want to leave a legacy,” Bryant said.

Participating Schools:

Burke County

Columbia County

Emanuel County

Glascock County

Jefferson County

Jenkins County

Lincoln County

McDuffie County

Richmond County

Taliaferro County

Warren County

Wilkes County

