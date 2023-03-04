Study finds Georgia families spend big portion of income on childcare

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new report found that families in Georgia spend nearly 20% of their income on childcare.

Officials say Lending Tree looked at census bureau data to figure out how costly care is in each state.

Here’s the breakdown in Georgia:

Families earn about $1,500 a week on average.

About $270 of that goes to childcare.

One silver lining for metro Atlanta families is that is less than the national average of $293.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.