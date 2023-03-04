Ping pong charity battle for Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s at Brandon Wilde

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ping Pong Extravaganza for Charity is a battle of who will become the ping pong pro champion at Brandon Wilde Senior Living Center.

But two players are not just playing for bragging rights but also to raise awareness about Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

We caught up with both players after the match. A lot is on the table here, and it’s not just bragging rights. It’s a fierce competition, but the result serves as a win-win for all.

“We have what we call the match of the century,” said Dick Reynolds, champion.

Spirits are high, and so is the smack talk. The competition here is not just about who walks away as the champion.

“The spirit is we’re raising money for good causes, and may the best person win,” he said.

Known here as Ping Pong God, Reynolds is playing for more than a title. Jacob Elliot is the executive director. He said, “Dick and I are able to have some decent rallies, and he decided we thought this was a great cause for charity here.”

Reynolds plays for his wife, who suffers from Parkinson’s, and Elliott is on Team Alzheimer’s.

Reynolds said: “Regardless of whether the funds go towards the Alzheimer’s Association or towards Parkinson’s, it’s definitely a win-win situation.”

A win-win for every player of all skill levels.

“You don’t realize that this is really good exercise,” he said. “Ping pong is extremely easy to pick up. Anybody can learn it probably in five minutes.”

We decided to put our skills to the test against the master, and he makes it look easier than it really is.

Elliott said: “Mr. Reynolds is a low-key professional when it comes to table tennis.”

A professional with his eye on the big prize.

“Parkinson’s is important to me,” said Reynolds. “The money is gonna go to Parkinson’s because I won the match. So it worked really well for us.”

Team Parkinson’s is the official ping pong champion which means the $500 raised will go to the CSRA Parkinson’s Support Group.

A 2022 study found nearly 90,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the United States, which is a 50 percent increase. The Alzheimer’s Association says that 6.5 million Americans ages 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s.

