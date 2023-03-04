Submit Photos/Videos
Inmate death is under investigation by the Richmond County Coroner's Office

51-year-old, Patrick Logan collapsed and died in booking area cell
By Craig Allison
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating an inmate death that happened last night.

Just before 9 p.m. last night, 51-year-old Patrick Logan from Grovetown was pronounced dead after collapsing in a booking area cell at the Charles Webster Detention Center, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

Bowen says that while Logan’s death appears to be from natural causes, an autopsy has been scheduled.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate passed away due to prior medical conditions.

While details are limited and no other information is available, stay with News 12 as we continue to receive more info about this death.

