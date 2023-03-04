Submit Photos/Videos
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company

A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000. (Source: WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT//Gray News) - A Mississippi resident says she was shocked to find a bill from her water company saying she owed thousands of dollars.

Jackson resident Jacqueline Jones shared with WLBT that the water department recently sent her a bill for $11,146.27 for her reported monthly usage.

“It actually knocked me off my feet,” Jackson said.

She said she has had sleepless nights since receiving her statement as the bill came after having little to no water the previous month.

According to Jones, she continues to struggle with low water pressure at her residence.

She said she went to the water department and the team reduced her bill by $9,000.00.

However, that still left her owing more than $1,400 with the department offering a payment plan.

“I’m disabled. I can’t pay that, I can’t afford to pay that bill,” Jones said. “I’m not going pay that bill. That’s not my bill.”

Jones said the issues have stemmed from the water department’s billing system. She stated there are no leaks, she never had a balance before and always paid on time.

But the 13-year Jackson resident said the department told her that she owed the amount billed because an old meter was not registering properly.

“The old ones didn’t work and I don’t want it,” Jones said. “I’ll go back to the mountaineer days. We’ve been doing it basically out here, going buying water, boiling water.”

The 59-year-old is on a fixed income and said she feels the system is failing residents.

“I’m not going to pay it but I can’t get any help,” Jones said.

Interim Water Manager Ted Henifin said the billing system has been problematic for a long time but is working on a fix since recently moving into the management position.

“The billing system was a mess long before I was appointed and will take some time to straighten out to the point where we are billing all customers timely and accurately,” Henifin said. “We are not there yet and likely will be working through this year to get to that point.”

Henifin is asking customers for patience as the team works to fix issues with the department’s billing system and call center.

