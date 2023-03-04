Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The powerful front that brought 41 mph wind gusts to the CSRA Friday has moved east of our area leaving us with sunny, less windy and slightly cooler weather for the weekend.

It will stay on the breezy side Saturday behind the front with winds out of the west-northwest between 7 to 12 mph with 12 to 17 mph gusts possible. Winds will diminish and shift to the northeast at 1 to 4 mph Saturday night. This combined with clear skies and a dry air mass will result in a seasonably chilly Saturday night with overnight lows dipping into the lower to middle 40s.

Sunshine dominates the forecast again Sunday, but with winds shifting to an easterly direction at 3 to 7 mph, it will be just a little bit cooler with highs in the lower 70s, which is still several degrees above average for this date.

Monday looks beautiful across the CSRA with morning lows in the lower 40s and afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Afternoon highs get even warmer Tuesday and should top out around 80 degrees ahead of the next front. This front will not deliver much, if any, rain to our region, but it will bring temperatures back to more seasonable levels with highs in the middle to upper 60s Wednesday through Friday and morning lows in the middle 40s to around 50 degrees.

Another front moves in late Thursday into Friday bringing a slight chance of showers Thursday night through Saturday.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your weekend forecast for Saturday, 03/04/2023.

