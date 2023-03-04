Changes take effect to allow GA families to foster more kids at given time

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Major changes set to take effect March 13th will impact the state’s foster care children and parents.

The new rules will give siblings a better chance of growing up in the same household and help find more children a loving homes.

“They’re my babies and I treat them like they’re my kids,” said Trenise Neal.

She and her husband Napoleon Neal started fostering children nearly four years ago.

“We want it to be a home, and so everybody has a place,” said Napoleon Neal.

They’re currently fostering five kids, and with the help of the child placement agency Children 1st, they’re looking to foster more.

“Honestly, I love it, it’s a joy to put a smile on the kids face,” said Trenise Neal.

Georgia parents, like Trenise and Napoleon Neal, will be able to foster more kids thanks to new rule changes from the Georgia Department of Human Services.

A family will be able to care for up to six children in the foster care system at a given time.

Right now the six-children limit applies to the total number of children living in a home. That includes biological children.

Another rule change creates an exception to allow more than six foster children to live in a home to keep siblings together.

“We actually have a brother and a sister, a 4-year-old and a 16-year-old,” said Napoleon Neal.

They say they know first-hand why it’s important siblings are raised together.

“It gives the children an opportunity, okay I came with someone, I do feel safe, but it also lets them know that there are other people that love them,” said Napoleon Neal.

They say while some days have their challenges, fostering several children at a time has been the biggest blessing.

“Nothing is easy, but it’s worth every moment to take care of a kid that needs a loving home, that needs someone to care for them and to be there for them, do it if you can do it,” said Trenise Neal.

The third DHS rule change makes it easier to hire or promote caseworker supervisors by changing the education and experience requirements.

Click here to learn more about becoming a foster parent.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.