1 juvenile in hospital after shooting on Peach Orchard Road

Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A male juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle in an incident reported Friday at Cricket, 2754 Peach Orchard Road, according to officials.

Authorities say after receiving the call at 7 p.m., deputies located the victim that was shot at least once.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to officials.

