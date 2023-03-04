1 juvenile in hospital after shooting on Peach Orchard Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A male juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle in an incident reported Friday at Cricket, 2754 Peach Orchard Road, according to officials.
Authorities say after receiving the call at 7 p.m., deputies located the victim that was shot at least once.
The juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to officials.
