1 juvenile in hospital after shooting on Peach Orchard Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A male juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle in an incident reported Friday at Cricket, 2754 Peach Orchard Road, according to officials.

Authorities say after receiving the call at 7 p.m., deputies located the victim that was shot at least once.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to officials.

