UGA crash: Could UGA be liable?

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As former UGA football star Jalen Carter faces criminal charges for the January 15 crash which killed a staffer and a teammate, many are asking whether UGA could potentially be legally liable.

Atlanta News First spoke with trial attorney Eric Teusink of Decatur about the issue.

Teusink stated:

“While they almost certainly are already, UGA should be very concerned about the university’s potential for liability in the tragic death of Devin Willock. A UGA employee was drunk and driving a car rented by the university at 104 mph when it crashed and caused Devin’s death. Employers are liable for the actions of employees performing their job duties. And regardless as to whether a jury would ultimately determine whether this was or wasn’t part of Ms. LeCroy’s job, UGA has a moral obligation to do right by the Willock family.”

Carter turned himself in at the Athens Clarke County Jail Wednesday night. He faces charges of reckless driving and racing.

