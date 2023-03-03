Strom Thurmond mock trial team places second at regional

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Strom Thurmond High School has the most mock trial state championships of any other school in South Carolina.

Students are hoping to bring home more after winning the first round of regionals.

That’s cheering from local students celebrating the mock trial team placing second at regional, setting them up to advance to the next round. They also had two students take home individual awards. One for the best attorney and best witness.

The goal of the mock trial is to teach students about how a jury trial works. They were assigned a fake murder case and had to study it and go to court as if it were a real trial.

We spoke to both winners to find out what they’ve learned, and how it feels knowing they’re moving on to the next round.

Jari Smith, a senior and attorney in mock trial, says, “Mock trial helps everyone with public speaking, and then it helps you make connections and a lot of different opportunities, it opens doors for you to travel and go to different states for nationals so I’d definitely encourage it.”

Dawson Kulp, a witness in the Edgefield County mock trial, says, “Of course, you’re anticipating of whether or not you’re making it, whether or not you’re exceeding expectations and then you finally hear it and you feel like there’s a weight off your shoulders, but it’s really fun it’s really exciting, and I think it’s well worth it.”

If they win state, it will be the tenth time Strom Thurmond has taken home the gavel. The next round is happening next Friday. For more information, go to the Strom Thurmond website.

