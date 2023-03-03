Spectators react to Murdaugh verdict: ‘I am really proud of my state’

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of bystanders and those who have been following the trial of disbarred Alex Murdaugh, who faced two counts of murder in the 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and son gathered outside the courthouse after a jury convicted him.

As Murdaugh was escorted out of the courtroom, a crowd gathered to ask how he felt about the guilty verdict, including those who have been following the trial since the very beginning.

READ MORE: Jury convicts Murdaugh in double murder

“I’m really proud of the jury because they saw the case the way I saw it; and I am really proud of my state and that justice was served,” spectator Susan Hiller says.

Bystanders outside the Colleton County Courthouse Thursday night reacted to news of a guilty verdict in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. One spectator holds a sign with a simple message: "Justice." (Live 5)

Prosecutors said they were thankful Murdaugh was found guilty and the 6-week trial had finally come to an end, but Justin Bamberg, an attorney who represents victims in Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes says justice is far from over.

“For all of his financial victims, those people who had to bury their loved ones while he stole their money, or the ones who were suffering from extreme pain, that they could use their money to help themselves and he took it; they still need their complete justice,” Bamberg says.

Bystanders shared hugs, took photos and called loved ones to share their experience witnessing the trial that has gained national attention for the city of Walterboro.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

“It’s actually a relief. I mean, everybody has been so great being here and it’s been really nice to see people, but it’s time for us to go back to being a small town,” Walterboro Tourism Director Scott Grooms says.

The Rev. Raymond Johnson of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Marion has followed the trial since jury selection began weeks ago.

“These prosecutors stood up for justice and I really appreciate that. God sent the strength to them to do that,” Johnson said.

“I think that for me, it restores faith. I believe in the justice system but Alex is someone that has benefited from all of the bad parts of it and to see him be held accountable; this whole trial that was the only thing running through my mind was I hope they don’t fall for his lies,” Bamberg says.

Murdaugh is set to be sentenced Friday. He faces 30 years to life in prison for each of the two murder convictions and up to five years in prison for each of the two weapon convictions.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.