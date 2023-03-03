Shooting in dorm injures student at South Carolina State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a student at South Carolina State University.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a student dorm.

Investigators said the student was treated for an injury that wasn’t life-threatening.

Campus police, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Orangeburg Police Department, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the shooting.

The campus was placed on lockdown while a search was underway.

The lockdown was lifted around 1:25 a.m.

