Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

S.C. jobs bill seeks second chance for former prisoners

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Mary Green
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Right now, more than 100,000 jobs are open across South Carolina – including many in state government.

Supporters of a new bill say it could help fill a lot of those government jobs while giving a second chance to people who have served time in prison.

“It was kind of discouraging to walk out of prison and ready to go to work and start your life over, and people are telling you you are not good enough to work for them. It was not that you couldn’t do the job but because you had a felony conviction,” said Lester Young, who served 22 years in prison.

MORE | Georgia House seeks more improvements to mental health

Charleston’s Keith Smalls says he only got a job after completing his sentence – because of tragedy.

“Losing a son to gun violence a year after my release — my 17-year-old son was then murdered by a 15-year-old — created circumstances for me that opened doors that were shut based on my lived experienced and being a returning citizen,” he said.

They testified at the State House this week – in support of legislation aimed to help other returning citizens once they’ve served their time.

“Now I’m a homeowner. At 50 years old, bought my first house because a company like Tyson Foods gave me an opportunity,” Young said.

The Workforce Opportunity Act would prohibit the state and its agencies from asking about a person’s criminal history or record when they’re applying for a job – until they’ve gotten an interview or a conditional offer – a practice commonly known as “banning the box.”

It would also bar the state from disqualifying someone from a government job based solely on their criminal record – unless the crime directly relates to the job for which they’re applying.

The Department of Corrections would be exempt from this bill.

The bill came before a Senate subcommittee this week – which didn’t take a vote on advancing it.

The chair of that subcommittee says while he supports the general idea of this bill, he has some concerns about the liability aspects for state agencies that would be following this law.

So he says they want to work out those details – before voting on whether to advance the bill.

South Carolina currently boasts the nation’s lowest recidivism rate.

Supporters say enacting this measure would strengthen those efforts.

“Branding them with a scarlet letter of a criminal record after they have already completed their sentence is not only unjust; it effectively makes reincarceration more likely,” said Shirene Hansotia, Root & Rebound S.C. site director.

They also say it could help fill open jobs – as state agencies, like so many other employers in South Carolina, face challenges hiring right now.

“You’ve got a pool of men and women who are out there and need a job. And I say, how do you solve that problem?” Young said. “It’s start hiring those with felony convictions.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Vandalism stops McDuffie County school buses from running
Teen charged in Thomson bus damage; routes set to resume
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl
Deadly ‘zombie drug’ rots your skin — and it’s hit the 2-state region
Dispatchers say the call came in initially as a traffic stop and ended with shots fired. It...
Details revealed on shooting by New Ellenton police officer
Raven Houston, 14
Grovetown police find missing 14-year-old girl

Latest News

Olive
Augusta's Olive Road bridge is struck once again
power bill
Despite electric rate hike, you have power to cut costs
school bus
Questions linger over school bus damage in McDuffie County
Global Day of Unplugging
What the Tech: Turn off tech during Global Unplugging Day