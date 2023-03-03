Submit Photos/Videos
Questions linger over school bus damage in McDuffie County

Teen charged in Thomson bus damage; routes set to resume
By Destiny Bernash and Nick Viland
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanks to some help from a neighboring district, school buses in McDuffie County were running again Friday, a day after 23 of them were damaged in what officials called a vandalism incident.

We’re working to learn more about how that incident unfolded, but it could take a few days.

The McDuffie County School District said it’s still assessing the damage, and a total won’t be available until after a report is completed. That’s not expected for five business days, the district said Friday.

But we do know a 16-year-old suspect was apprehended by local law enforcement and school resource officers, according to the district.

The suspect is a current McDuffie County student who was being served off campus because of a previous incident, the district said.

Criminal charges have been filed in connection with Thursday’s incident. As far as the previous one, the district told us Friday that any past incidents with the student can’t be disclosed, according to state law.

McDuffie County school buses didn’t run at all Thursday morning, then not all of them ran in the afternoon.

But things were back to normal on Friday after the Columbia County School District loaned McDuffie County some buses.

The district said 23 of its 63 buses were damaged.

McDuffie County school buses didn’t run Thursday morning after vandalism caused widespread damage to the transportation fleet.

