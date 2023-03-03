Local doctor explains why our allergy symptoms bloomed early

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pollen is everywhere, and it’s already causing problems, especially for those with bad allergies.

But the real question is how much worse is it going to get?

“It’s crazy, you know? It just turned March, and we’re already seeing tons of it. I feel like I expect this closer to Masters,” said Justin Hansen, Augusta resident.

With all this pollen comes different issues for allergy sufferers. Dr. Kathleen May is the Augusta University division chief of allergy immunology and pediatric rheumatology.

She said, “Allergic rhinitis, which is a nasal allergy most people are familiar with. Allergic asthma could be impacted, and then there are people, who when they are exposed to pollen, have trouble eating certain foods. It makes their mouth itchy.”

But how abnormal is this for our area? Could this be a precursor to a bad allergy season?

“Actually, in Augusta, we start seeing tree pollen come out around the end of January,” said May. “We’re having a little earlier peak it seems for some of the things.”

Hansen has mild allergies but sees the impact pollen has on his co-workers.

“A lot of people at work are suffering from allergies, just a constant runny nose, itchy eyes,” he said.

We asked him the worse part about all this pollen.

“Probably how dirty everything gets. My car is usually red, and right now, it’s yellow,” said Hansen.

If the pollen count is high and you have bad allergies, be sure to limit your time outdoors.

