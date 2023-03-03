Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local doctor explains why our allergy symptoms bloomed early

With all this pollen comes different issues for allergy sufferers.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pollen is everywhere, and it’s already causing problems, especially for those with bad allergies.

But the real question is how much worse is it going to get?

“It’s crazy, you know? It just turned March, and we’re already seeing tons of it. I feel like I expect this closer to Masters,” said Justin Hansen, Augusta resident.

With all this pollen comes different issues for allergy sufferers. Dr. Kathleen May is the Augusta University division chief of allergy immunology and pediatric rheumatology.

MORE | Now is the time to protect yourself against spring allergies, health experts say

She said, “Allergic rhinitis, which is a nasal allergy most people are familiar with. Allergic asthma could be impacted, and then there are people, who when they are exposed to pollen, have trouble eating certain foods. It makes their mouth itchy.”

But how abnormal is this for our area? Could this be a precursor to a bad allergy season?

“Actually, in Augusta, we start seeing tree pollen come out around the end of January,” said May. “We’re having a little earlier peak it seems for some of the things.”

MORE | Despite electric rate hike, you have power to cut costs

Hansen has mild allergies but sees the impact pollen has on his co-workers.

“A lot of people at work are suffering from allergies, just a constant runny nose, itchy eyes,” he said.

We asked him the worse part about all this pollen.

“Probably how dirty everything gets. My car is usually red, and right now, it’s yellow,” said Hansen.

If the pollen count is high and you have bad allergies, be sure to limit your time outdoors.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Vandalism stops McDuffie County school buses from running
Teen charged in Thomson bus damage; routes set to resume
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl
Deadly ‘zombie drug’ rots your skin — and it’s hit the 2-state region
Dispatchers say the call came in initially as a traffic stop and ended with shots fired. It...
Details revealed on shooting by New Ellenton police officer
Raven Houston, 14
Grovetown police find missing 14-year-old girl

Latest News

Olive
Augusta's Olive Road bridge is struck once again
power bill
Despite electric rate hike, you have power to cut costs
school bus
Questions linger over school bus damage in McDuffie County
File image
S.C. jobs bill seeks second chance for former prisoners
Global Day of Unplugging
What the Tech: Turn off tech during Global Unplugging Day