Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Jupiter and Venus ‘kiss’ in the night sky

The two planets appeared so close to one another, some called it a kiss.
The two planets appeared so close to one another, some called it a kiss.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Venus may not be burning like a silver flame, but the planet lived up to its namesake, the Roman goddess of love, Wednesday night.

Stargazers were given a chance to see what astronomers called a conjunction, as Venus and Jupiter passed each other.

The two planets appeared so close to one another, some called it a kiss.

In reality, the closest they’ll ever come from our perspective is about the diameter of a full moon apart.

Venus and Jupiter are the brightest objects in the night sky right now, aside from the moon.

Conjunctions happen frequently because planets orbit the sun in similar paths.

There’s no astronomical significance to them, but they are interesting to see when they are so bright.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Vandalism stops McDuffie County school buses from running
Teen charged in Thomson bus damage; routes set to resume
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl
Deadly ‘zombie drug’ rots your skin — and it’s hit the 2-state region
Raven Houston, 14
Grovetown police find missing 14-year-old girl
Dispatchers say the call came in initially as a traffic stop and ended with shots fired. It...
Officer-involved shooting shocks New Ellenton neighbors

Latest News

MM
Jessica Miller tells us about some events coming to the Aiken Steeplechase
Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the deaths of his wife and son.
Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh
Video showed a Kia Soul nearly striking two students as it flew around a stopped school bus in...
Students nearly hit by car passing stopped school bus in North Carolina
MM
We play trivia with Poncere!
MM
'Clozet Confession' is coming to the Imperial Theatre