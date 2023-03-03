Submit Photos/Videos
Final day of Major League Fishing tournament at Clarks Hill

By Hallie Turner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLINGS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Major League Fishing tournament on Clarks Hill Lake has ended.

The pool whittled down from 150 anglers to 50. Each of them hoped to win the $80,000 prize money for first place.

It was all on the line on day three of the Tackle Warehouse Invitational. The guy to beat from day one has been Dakota Ebare, but for a while, Travis Hairrman was in the lead.

MORE | Columbia County reels in anglers for national competition

Fans tell us even though they are not competing, their hearts are racing just as fast to see who will bring home the hardware.

Roy Glabas is a local who fishes Clarks Hill often. He says he’s lost sleep thinking about how today will turn out.

“I didn’t get sleep last night. As a matter of fact, I was thinking about this tournament. I’ve got goosebumps as if I’m participating in the doggone thing. You’ve got to come out to one of these tournaments, seeing big, big tournaments doesn’t cost anything,” he said.

MORE | Major League Fishing Invitational goes into 3rd day at Clarks Hill

