Details revealed on shooting by New Ellenton police officer

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Friday revealed details of an officer-involved shooting the day before.

After a traffic stop that resulted in a car chase, a New Ellenton police officer shot a firearm at an armed man, SLED said.

No one was injured.

The man, later identified as Brandon Odairy Williams, 36, was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked at the Aiken County Detention Center, according to SLED.

SLED charged Williams with failure to stop for blue light and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

According to an arrest warrant, the pursuit started around 1:15 p.m. Thursday after Williams failed to stop when signaled by a siren and flashing light after a traffic violation near Eagle Road and Cypress Boulevard.

The chase ended after the 1997 Crown Victoria hit a road sign at Sizemore Avenue and South Main Street, according to the arrest warrant.

Williams fled on foot and was apprehended near a residence, according to the arrest warrant.

According to the arrest warrant, Williams “did carry in his waistband a Glock 43 9 mm handgun and did present while fleeing.”

We spoke to neighbors who say they’d never seen anything like this.

“I’ve been here over 30, 35 years, and I never have that ever happened,” said Randy Kissiah.

New Ellenton police have flown down the road before going after somebody, but nothing like what he saw next door, including caution tape and a lot of commotion.

“One police officer had a siren just steady running and running and running and running,” he said.

Running long enough to catch his attention.

“When you get eight people, eight police officers out here, something is going on,” said Kissiah.

The commotion stopped next door. Neighbors say law enforcement captured the suspect after gunshots rang out at an abandoned house no one has lived in for roughly five years.

“I’m putting a new door up in my house. New front door, new back door, and I’m safe,” he said.

Thankful to be safe and watching his surroundings even closer.

“I’m 69. I stay safe,” said Kissiah.

