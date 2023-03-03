Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

FIRST ALERT Friday - gusty winds up to 40 mph and chance for severe storms.
By Tim Strong
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FIRST ALERT | A powerful front moves in Friday and brings gusty winds along with the chance for severe storms. It’s not a guarantee we see severe weather - but if we do it would most likely be late afternoon and evening. Damaging straight line winds and tornadoes look possible if storms can get organized. It will also be a windy day with non-thunderstorm winds gusting between 30-40 mph. Temperatures will be warm ahead of storms and reach highs near 80.

The strong front Friday is expected to be east of the region by the weekend. We will see more seasonal temperatures Saturday and Sunday behind the front with plenty of sunshine. Morning lows Saturday will be in the mid to low 50s and afternoon highs will reach the mid to low 70s. It will stay breezy behind the front Saturday with winds out of the west-northwest between 10-15 mph. Morning lows will be cooler near 40 early Sunday. Afternoon highs Sunday will be seasonal in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday looks beautiful across the CSRA with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers will be possible again Tuesday through next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

