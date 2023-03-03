Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FIRST ALERT | A powerful front moves in Friday and brings gusty winds along with the chance for severe storms. It’s not a guarantee we see severe weather - but if we do it would most likely be late afternoon and evening. Damaging straight line winds and tornadoes look possible if storms can get organized. It will also be a windy day with non-thunderstorm winds gusting between 30-40 mph. Rain will clear the area after midnight. Temperatures will drop to the mid-50s by early Saturday.

The strong front Friday is expected to be east of the region by the weekend. We will see more seasonal temperatures Saturday and Sunday behind the front with plenty of sunshine. Morning lows Saturday will be in the mid to low 50s and afternoon highs will reach the mid to low 70s. It will stay breezy behind the front Saturday with winds out of the west-northwest between 10-15 mph. Morning lows will be cooler near 40 early Sunday. Afternoon highs Sunday will be seasonal in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday looks beautiful across the CSRA with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Afternoon highs get even warmer Tuesday and should be near 80. A little cooler Thursday into Friday next week as our next front shows up and brings the chance for rain. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

